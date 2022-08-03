Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $10,830,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.