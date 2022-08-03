Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 75,472 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,472 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

