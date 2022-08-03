Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 40,282 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,282 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,999,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,536,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 379,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373,043 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

