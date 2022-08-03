Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

