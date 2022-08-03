Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

