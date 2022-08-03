Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 154,529 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $2,810,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

