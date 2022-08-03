Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

