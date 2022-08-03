Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 739,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.