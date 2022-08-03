Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.