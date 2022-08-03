Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $685,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

