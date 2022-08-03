Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $428.78 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

