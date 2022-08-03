Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,084.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.