Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.