Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,247,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 914,407 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $19,092,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 715,020 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.