Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,164 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after purchasing an additional 563,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 394,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

