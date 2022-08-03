Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

