Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 323,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.