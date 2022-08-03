Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($27.57) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,375 ($29.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,749.50 ($21.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,651.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,857.83. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,695 ($33.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

