Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

NYSE HLF traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 901,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 44.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 260,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the period.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.