Hedget Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003020 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $159,639.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

