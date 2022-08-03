Head to Head Analysis: General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) vs. Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $40,000.00 103.23 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Li-Cycle $7.38 million 169.08 -$226.56 million ($4.14) -1.78

General Enterprise Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.4% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Enterprise Ventures and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 2 8 0 2.80

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.02%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle -1,097.02% -16.02% -11.15%

Risk & Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.52, meaning that its stock price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li-Cycle has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

