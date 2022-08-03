Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits One Day Volume of $578,809.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $578,809.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,438,864 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

