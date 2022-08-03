Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 22.4% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $54.61 or 0.00238858 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007839 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,607 coins and its circulating supply is 679,706 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

