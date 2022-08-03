Harmony (ONE) Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $270.74 million and $46.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00167967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,551,729,950 coins and its circulating supply is 12,411,509,950 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

