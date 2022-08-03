Harbor Island Capital LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 8.1% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. 1,852,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,244,424. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

