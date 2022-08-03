Handshake (HNS) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Handshake has a total market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $64,108.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.64 or 0.07077081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00156810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00252582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.00683538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00592419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005521 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 513,384,931 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

