Handshake (HNS) One Day Volume Tops $71,234.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Handshake has a total market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $71,234.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,842.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.57 or 0.07081475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00161734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00251807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00706839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00584230 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 513,145,956 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

