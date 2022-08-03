GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,826.67 ($22.38).

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.97) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.06) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,658.40 ($20.32) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,730.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,688.43. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,462.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.60), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,208,547.67). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.60), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,208,547.67). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,406.16).

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.