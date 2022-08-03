Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.