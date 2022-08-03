Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 95,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,642. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

