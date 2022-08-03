Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head to Head Comparison

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -1.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 3 0 2.50 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.10%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -25.29% N/A -56.10% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.33 -$1.01 billion ($10.32) -0.42 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

