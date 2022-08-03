Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:GHL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 7,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 33,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 39,836 shares of company stock worth $456,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

