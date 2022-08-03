Great Ajax (AJX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Ajax stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $29,722,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

