GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 215.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 352,867 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $174.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $270.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

