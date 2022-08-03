Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $414.55 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $414.55 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $160.70 or 0.00684752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

