Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Price Performance

MILN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,407. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

