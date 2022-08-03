Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 720.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.