Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.0 %

Global Payments stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,459. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 720.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

