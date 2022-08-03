Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.15. 3,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Down 16.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

(Get Rating)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.