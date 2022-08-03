GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.7 %

GIGM stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.