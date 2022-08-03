Ghe LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

