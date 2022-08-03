Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 324,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,101,124 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.72.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

