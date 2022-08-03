GeoPark (GPRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeoPark Stock Performance

GPRK opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

