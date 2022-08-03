GeoDB Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, GeoDB has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $202,927.83 and $5.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 330,671,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

