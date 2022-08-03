Genuine Parts Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $150.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $4,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

