Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 4.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 11,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,731,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.
Genius Sports Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.