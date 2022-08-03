Gems (GEM) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Gems (GEM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Gems has a market capitalization of $122,624.42 and $13,139.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

