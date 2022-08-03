Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $20.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.69. 919,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,422. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

