Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

