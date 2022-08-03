FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Issued By DA Davidson

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of TER opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $106,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

